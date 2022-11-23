World Cup: Fifa launches case over Ecuador fans' chants in Qatar

Ecuador supporters at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, during their World Cup opening 2-0 win over the hosts on Sunday. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
Published
31 min ago

DOHA – Fifa launched disciplinary proceedings on Tuesday over chants by Ecuador fans during their World Cup opener against hosts Qatar.

Football’s world governing body did not say what the chants were but said it came under article 13 of its disciplinary code, which includes discriminatory or abusive words.

Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 on Sunday to launch the World Cup.

“The Fifa disciplinary committee has opened proceedings against the Ecuadoran Football Association due to chants by Ecuadoran supporters during the Qatar v Ecuador Fifa World Cup match played on Nov 20,” it said.

It is the first such disciplinary measure of the Qatar World Cup, which ends on December 18.

Track every Qatar 2022 World Cup match here. AFP

More On This Topic
World Cup: We have to do better, says Ecuador coach Alfaro despite opening win
World Cup: Nervous Qatar 'felt supported' despite fan exodus in opener, says coach Sanchez

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top