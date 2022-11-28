World Cup: Draw with Spain reignites belief in German fans

DOHA – They went from being stunned into frozen silence, to pumping their fists in the air with renewed optimism, in about 20 minutes.

The smattering of German supporters at the screening of the team’s 1-1 draw with Spain on Sunday at the Fifa Fan Festival left Al Bidda Park with a spring in their step. For Germany remain alive at the World Cup, and in with a good shout of progressing for the last 16.

They now have to beat Costa Rica, the lowest-ranked team in Group E and one who were spanked 7-0 by Spain, on Thursday and hope Japan do not produce another extraordinary upset against the Spaniards in the group’s other match, which will be played concurrently.

“Spain is one of the favourites for the World Cup, so a draw with them is good,” said Zobier Samimi, 25. “This result gives us confidence. I’m sure the players now have the belief they can beat Costa Rica.”

For a while on Sunday though, it looked bleak for the four-time champions.

Still licking their wounds from the shock 2-1 defeat by Japan four days prior, they were outplayed and outpassed by a confident Spain side, who stroked the ball around the pitch at the Al Bayt Stadium with trademark panache.

After Dani Olmo saw his shot tipped onto the crossbar in the first half, Spain made the breakthough in the 62nd minute through substitute Alvaro Morata’s fabulous flicked finish.

The strike left the German fans at Al Bidda staring at the giant screen, suspended in contemplation, as the largely pro-Spain crowd around them celebrated wildly.

Had the score remained that way till the end of the game, Germany would have needed to beat Costa Rica and also required Spain to beat Japan, and on goal difference.

But Germany’s own substitute striker Niclas Fullkrug thrashed home an equaliser for Germany in the 83rd minute for them to earn a share of the spoils, in what could prove a turning point for the Germans.

Said 43-year-old fan Philip Wentz: “That goal gave the whole of Germany a lift. We were bad against Japan, but now, we can build from here.”

Asked how far they felt Germany can go in the tournament, Zobier and his older brother Shekib answered in sync: “Final.”

Still, not everyone is getting carried away.