World Cup: Diplomat and Disruptor set for centre stage in Argentina-Croatia semi-final

DOHA, Qatar – One is often a picture of calm and poise, the other has developed a reputation for gamesmanship and less-than-savoury antics to gain an edge over opponents.

The Diplomat and The Disruptor could once again take centre stage for their respective countries at the World Cup, when Argentina meet Croatia in the semi-finals at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.

Both Dominik Livakovic and Emiliano Martinez have emerged as penalty shoot-out heroes for their respective nations to get to this stage.

Livakovic kept out three penalties in the last-16 shoot-out win over Japan, and another in the quarter-final to help Croatia knock out Brazil, while Martinez saved two in their last-eight win over the Netherlands.

Both shot-stoppers, however, have contrasting personalities.

Livakovic, 27, has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in Qatar, conceding just thrice in nearly 400 minutes of play as an unflappable last line of defence for a resilient Croatian machine.

But he could have easily taken a different path and hit the books. His father was a construction engineer and a top civil servant, while his grandfather was a radiologist and his grandmother an English teacher. Livakovic had enrolled in a university to study diplomacy and international relations, but has put his studies on hold to focus on football.

“It’s still something I’d like to do later in life,” he told Croatian newspaper Jutarnji in 2018.

Instead, he has embraced the stadium as his classroom, and he is acing his tests. Said Livakovic: “Honestly, I like playing big matches, that adrenaline and the atmosphere that can be felt in the air. That’s when I have the highest concentration.”

In the biggest game of his life, Livakovic made 11 saves in 120 minutes against Brazil, the joint highest at this World Cup. His penalty heroics have also helped him enter the record books.

His three stops against Japan are the joint-most in a single shoot-out, along with Portugal’s Ricardo (against England in 2006) and compatriot Danijel Subasic (against Denmark in 2018).

Livakovic is also tied with Subasic for most penalties saved overall in a single tournament (four), along with Argentina’s Sergio Goycochea in 1990.

The Dinamo Zagreb custodian is poised for a move to one of Europe’s top clubs after the World Cup, with Bayern Munich the latest to be linked after Manuel Neuer broke his leg in a skiing accident following Germany’s group-stage exit.

Dinamo will no doubt review his price tag, which was reportedly as low as €5 million (S$7.1 million) before he rose to prominence in Qatar.