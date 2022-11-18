World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo ‘very optimistic’ about Portugal’s chances

LONDON - Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo believes his country has an excellent group of players and they are capable of doing well at the World Cup in Qatar.

He said he had dreamt of wining the World Cup, but knows it will be extremely difficult to lift the trophy with teams like France, Spain, Argentina, Germany and Brazil to face.

“I am very optimistic. We have a fantastic coach, we have a good generation of football players. I’m looking forward that we’re going to an amazing World Cup,” he told Piers Morgan for TalkTV.

“It’s gonna be tough. Extremely difficult. But everything is possible, of course we’re gonna compete.”

The 37-year-old added that Qatar would probably be his last World Cup as he plans to retire at 40.

“I want to play two, three more years maximum. I want to finish with 40, it will be a good age. But I don’t know. Sometimes you plan one thing for your life and as I told many times, life is dynamic,” he said.

Portugal’s captain also talked about Lionel Messi, describing the Argentinian icon as “magic, top and like a team mate” after sharing the global stage with him for 16 years.

The tournament has been shrouded in controversy over human rights violations in the Gulf state and corruption claims in the bidding process.

But Ronaldo said the “focus” should be on the football for a first-ever World Cup in November and December and the first World Cup in the Arab world.

“We should focus only on football. The competition for people to enjoy,” he added.

“I see a good tournament to be honest. Qatar, they are prepared. It will be weird to play in the beginning of the season, but also a challenge.”

‘I felt provoked’

Turning his attention to his dispute with his club, Manchester United, Ronaldo claimed he was “provoked” by a lack of respect from his manager Erik ten Hag when refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last month.

The Portugal captain has been a peripheral figure on the field during ten Hag’s first season in charge and in his interview with Morgan, which has been drip-fed to global media since last weekend, he has been scathing about the club’s management.

In the final instalment of the interview with TalkTV, Ronaldo responded to criticism after he refused to come on and left Old Trafford early during United’s 2-0 win on Oct 19.