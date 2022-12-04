World Cup: Courage! Japan invoke Samurai spirit for Croatia clash

AL RAYYAN, Qatar – Japan will invoke the spirit of the Samurai warrior in their clash with Croatia on Monday as they look to banish the memory of their exit from the last World Cup and reach the quarter-finals for the first time.
The heartbreaking defeat by Belgium in the last 16 four years ago, when the Samurai Blue gave up a 2-0 lead and lost to a stoppage-time goal, still haunts Japan and veteran defender Yuto Nagatomo said they were desperate for redemption.
He said: “I have never forgotten about that battle against Belgium.
“Sometimes, scenes from the match suddenly come back to me and the last four years have been very tough,” the fullback, who is playing at his fourth World Cup, told reporters on Sunday.
“But I think we have grown mentally as well as physically and... as far as I can see, this team is the best and the strongest that has ever competed for Japan at the World Cup.
“So tomorrow, we intend to beat Croatia and enjoy a new landscape and I am looking forward to shouting ‘Bravo!’.”
The former Inter Milan stalwart said he had taken to shouting the Italian word “Coraggio!” in unison with young players at the start of the campaign to emphasise the importance of playing courageously.
Nagatomo, who believes Japan have the most united team at the World Cup, said he had also drawn on Japanese cultural references to drive the point home.
“I use the analogy of the Samurai, before they go to battle, they polish their weapons and try to improve their techniques,” he added.
“But if they are scared during the battle, they will not be able to use their weapons and their techniques fully. It’s exactly the same with football.
“In order for us to maximise all the tactics that we have been discussing and practising in the last four years, we need courage. So tomorrow, I would really very much like to showcase how courageously we are fighting.”
Nagatomo said beating Germany and Spain to top their group had given the team huge confidence as they look to win a last-16 clash for the first time in four attempts.
Coach Hajime Moriyasu said he had also tried to engender in the younger players an idea of the history of Japan at the World Cup, including the Belgium defeat, so they understand the significance of what they are trying to achieve.
“We have a long history of participating in the World Cup,” he said. “We have had a lot of experience and we are going to use all the lessons that we have learnt to play the match tomorrow, all the things that we have done as a football nation.”
Croatia’s World Cup history is far more illustrious, having finished third on debut in France 1998 and reaching the final at Russia 2018.
“The population of Croatia is four million and the results we have achieved on the world stage are miraculous,” said coach Zlatko Dalic, whose side are unbeaten in three games in Qatar.
“We are continually present in tournaments and World Cups, and that itself is a great success. We have become a world football force.”
The 12th-ranked Croats are favourites to beat 24th-ranked Japan but the Samurai Blue astounded expectations to record comeback wins against former World Cup winners Spain and Germany in the group stage.
“They will apply the Samurai warrior philosophy. So will we. If we want to go further, we must apply that same attitude, do our best and never underestimate anyone,” Dalic told reporters, noting Japan’s scant possession statistics in both those wins.
“Japan have the least ball possession in the World (Cup), but they make great transition. This is the most perseverant, persistent opponent. They simply do not give up. We have a similar mentality, Japan and Croatia. We stand on equal ground.”
The 56-year-old said Croatia would fight to match or even better their performance in Russia.
He added: “Everyone has their right to dream. In 2018, we demonstrated that dreams can come true. In the last 20 years, Croatia have played magnificent matches.
“If you look at the countries in the round of 16, we are the country with the smallest population. We are here against the odds.”
Dalic singled out Croatia’s captain Luka Modric, who has again played outstandingly despite being in the twilight of his career at 37.
“I cannot compliment him enough on his performance. This will not be the last tournament he will play for Croatia. His professionalism, his good shape, his training, his working on self-improvement is unprecedented,” he said.
“We will need Luka for some time more in the future.”
Defender Borna Sosa faces fitness checks later on Sunday and remains a doubt for the Japan game. Japan, meanwhile, will be without suspended defender Ko Itakura.
“If he’s not up to the challenge tomorrow, we won’t take any risks. We need fully prepared players,” Dalic said.
Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, who plays for RB Leipzig, said he knew Japan’s spirit well from their presence in the Bundesliga.
The 20-year-old said: “I know the Japanese players very well. They represent quite a danger. They are a fighting team. They fight to the very end. They do not surrender.” REUTERS