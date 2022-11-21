World Cup: Budweiser could play ‘hard-ball’ with Fifa over Qatar beer ban

BRUSSELS – A last-minute decision to ban the sale of alcohol at Qatar’s World Cup stadiums could leave Fifa in a £40 million (S$65.3 million) hole with the world’s largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev, which owns Budweiser.

Football’s world governing body made the announcement just two days before the event kicked off.

The Sun reported that Budweiser are set to play “hard ball” with Fifa and demand £40 million in compensation for the beer ban. It did not reveal how it arrived at the figure.

The British tabloid added that their deal for this World Cup is £65 million, with its deal for the 2026 edition worth up to £95 million.

In a statement to The New York Post, AB InBev declined to reveal what possible legal avenues it may explore.

It said: “Some of the planned stadium activations cannot move forward due to circumstances beyond our control. As partners of Fifa for over three decades, we look forward to our activations of Fifa World Cup campaigns around the world to celebrate football with our consumers.”

However, Aron Solomon, the head of strategy and chief legal analyst for Esquire Digital, told the daily: ”Someone owes Budweiser US$75 million. Selling beer at games had already been agreed upon. This is a clear contract breach, absolutely no doubt about it.

“We know what Anheuser-Busch’s business is. And this last-minute tour about by the organisers of the World Cup shows that Fifa is truly no longer in control of what can only be described now as a rogue event.”

Elaina Bailes, committee member of the London Solicitors Litigation Association, agreed that the last-minute change of position was likely to lead to a dispute.

“Budweiser now has a costly logistical problem of what to do with distributed stock it can no longer sell, and there could be knock on effects for contracts in their supply chain,” she said, adding it would also have lost brand visibility during matches.

Budweiser had been set to exclusively sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding each of the eight stadiums three hours before, and one hour after, each game during the four-week event.

The New York Times reported that the about-face had stemmed from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani – the brother of Qatar’s ruling emir – and the most hands-on royal in the day-to-day organisation of the tournament.

The Guardian, meanwhile, added that “another consideration was wanting to make sure the large number of supporters from Gulf and Asian countries... felt comfortable”.

“Well, this is awkward,” Budweiser’s official Twitter account read as news of the reversal emerged. The tweet was later deleted.