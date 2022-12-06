World Cup: Braving sub-zero weather in Seoul, fans cheer South Koreans despite Brazil defeat

SEOUL - One goal, Korea, just one!

The chant, almost a plea, reverberated in a sports bar in central Seoul, where about 20 people had gathered to watch the live telecast of the second half of the South Korea-Brazil match in the wee hours of Tuesday - a snowy morning in the South Korean capital.

The score was 4-0, with five-time World Cup winner Brazil cruising.

The earlier full-house crowd at the Workshop had slowly dwindled, until less than half remained, glued to one of the three TV screens. Most left at half-time, when it became obvious a comeback from the Taegeuk Warriors was impossible.

The disappointment was palpable. South Koreans already knew it would be tough going against the world’s top-ranked side, but many kept their hopes up after seeing how the national team pulled off a dramatic last-minute 2-1 win against Portugal to reach the knockout rounds.

“We were hoping for another miracle,” said bartender Jeong Ji-won, 20, one of those who stayed behind at the sports bar.

In the 76th minute, screams erupted and some even jumped out of their seats to cheer as midfielder Paik Seung-ho scored a consolation goal.

Cheers were also thunderous at Gwanghwamun Plaza - the only outdoor venue in Seoul that showed the match live from 4am local time.

An estimated 33,000 people, including many from the team’s official fan club Red Devils, braved sub-zero temperatures and snowfall to watch the match on a giant TV screen placed in front of the Gyeongbokgung palace.

Many were clad in red, with blinking red horns on their heads and mini flags in their hands as they cheered.

One attendee told cable TV MBN that she would have to go to work after the game ended, but “our team fought so well to enter the round of 16 that I had to come show my support for them”.

Another one told JoongAng Ilbo newspaper he was “inspired by the players’ enthusiasm and sportsmanship” and decided to cheer them on.