World Cup: Asian sides seek breakthrough as Finals return to the continent

Asian football roared 20 years ago when the World Cup first came to the continent.

On home soil, South Korea pulled off a dream run to finish fourth in 2002 while co-hosts Japan progressed to the round of 16, performances which remain Asia’s best showing at a single tournament.

Two decades on, as the World Cup returns to Asia, a record six teams – Australia, Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and hosts Qatar – are representing the continent.

South Korean hopes rest on Son

Asia can also finally boast a player of genuine world-class quality in South Korea’s Son Heung-min.

The 30-year-old Tottenham Hotspur forward, however, is nursing a fracture around his eye suffered just two weeks before the tournament kicks off, and may have to don a protective mask when he takes to the pitch in Qatar.

South Korea is desperate for even a half-fit Son to lead the team, said Lee Yong-ik, a sports journalist at Maeil Business newspaper.

“What can we do without our captain? The problem is we don’t have a Plan B,” said Lee.

“(Head coach Paulo) Bento has been in charge for four years but he has used all that time to (only) play his best XI.”

Bento has been able to build a formidable side. Drawn in Group H, they will aim to upset Uruguay, his compatriots from Portugal and see off the World Cup’s lowest-ranked team in Ghana.

South Korea have real quality at both ends of the pitch. While Son leads the attack, Kim Min-jae is an unshakeable presence at the back and has starred for Italian Serie A leaders Napoli this season.

Former South Korea striker Kim Shin-wook told ST that the team’s speed will be key to upending their opponents.

“The attackers have quick attack-to-defence transitions and are very quick with their feet individually (going forward) as well,” said the 34-year-old, who plays for Singapore Premier League side Lion City Sailors. “I feel that Korea will perform well if they were to defend first and work on counter-attack.”

Kim, whose last cap was in June 2021, believes the team have enough quality to make it out of the group stage.

Chances of replicating the 2002 run, however, are slim, given the tournament draw will see the Group H runners-up face the winners of Group F – likely to be the world’s No. 1 team and tournament favourites Brazil.

Tough for Samurais

Japan, meanwhile, have the unenviable task of trying to emerge from a group that features the champions from 2010 (Spain) and 2014 (Germany). Few would give the Samurai Blue or the other Group E team, Costa Rica, any chance of progressing.

But the Japanese, who are at their seventh straight World Cup, believe in themselves.

Winger Kaoru Mitoma told ST in a recent interview that, despite the tough group, the team’s target is to better their previous best finish and reach the quarter-finals.

The 25-year-old Brighton star said the players have been lifted by encouraging wins over the 18 months, in which they defeated World Cup aspirants Serbia, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Ghana and the United States.