World Cup: Asia produces another upset as Japan beat Germany

DOHA – A day after Saudi Arabia beat two-time world champions Argentina 2-1 at Qatar 2022, fellow Asians Japan upset four-time former World Cup winners Germany by the same score in their Group E opener at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday.

Just like Argentina, Germany had the better of the first half and created several chances, and just like La Albiceleste, they took a 1-0 lead into the break via a penalty, converted by Ilkay Gundogan.

But the Samurai Blue fought back late on with two goals in eight minutes as Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored in the 75th and 83rd minutes. Both attackers ply their trade in Germany for Freiburg and Bochum respectively.