World Cup: Asia produces another upset as Japan beat Germany

Japan's midfielder Ritsu Doan (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match. PHOTO: AFP
Japan's Maya Yoshida and Kou Itakura during the World Cup 2022 group E match between Germany and Japan on Nov 23, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Takuma Asano (centre) scores the 2-1 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group E soccer match. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Japan fans during the World Cup Qatar 2022 match between Germany and Japan on Nov 23, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Japan's midfielder Wataru Endo is marked by Germany's midfielder Leon Goretzka (right) during the match. PHOTO: AFP
Japanese soccer fans react while watching the match between Japan and Germany at a public viewing event in Tokyo. PHOTO: REUTERS
Japan's Ritsu Doan scores Japan's first goal. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
20 min ago

DOHA – A day after Saudi Arabia beat two-time world champions Argentina 2-1 at Qatar 2022, fellow Asians Japan upset four-time former World Cup winners Germany by the same score in their Group E opener at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday.

Just like Argentina, Germany had the better of the first half and created several chances, and just like La Albiceleste, they took a 1-0 lead into the break via a penalty, converted by Ilkay Gundogan.

But the Samurai Blue fought back late on with two goals in eight minutes as Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored in the 75th and 83rd minutes. Both attackers ply their trade in Germany for Freiburg and Bochum respectively.

More On This Topic
World Cup: Saudi king declares holiday after shock win over Argentina
World Cup: ‘We respect the place’ – Japanese fans clean up stadium after opener

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top