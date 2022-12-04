World Cup: Asia dreams of a milestone night, as Japan and South Korea aim to topple illustrious rivals

DOHA – A pivotal night for Asian football beckons. For the first time, the continent could have two teams in the quarter-finals of a World Cup.

On Monday, Japan take on Croatia, beaten finalists in 2018, before South Korea attempt to tame record five-time champions Brazil, in back-to-back round of 16 ties.

In the 92-year-history of the World Cup, only twice before have Asian teams reached the quarter-finals.

North Korea did it in 1966 – when the tournament featured only 16 teams – and exited after losing 5-3 to Eusebio’s Portugal.

In 2002, South Korea surpassed them when they went on a dream run to the semi-finals, where they lost 1-0 to Germany. The Taegeuk Warriors eventually finished fourth, which is the best showing by an Asian team at the World Cup.

History has already been made in Qatar with three teams from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) making it to the knockout stage, although Australia fell by the wayside after they lost 2-1 to Argentina on Saturday.

Hopes now rest on the two teams from the Far East. Both will step onto the pitch with the knowledge they can match some of the world’s best.

The Japanese, whose best showing at the World Cup have been three round of 16 exits, have emerged as the neutral’s favourite after unyielding displays against former champions Spain and Germany in the group stage. In both games, the Samurai Blue trailed but clawed back to win 2-1.

The South Koreans, meanwhile, faced one of the greatest players of all time in Cristiano Ronaldo, kept him quiet, and nicked a dramatic injury-time winner for a 2-1 victory to earn passage into the knockout stage.

Their confidence will be augmented by strong support in the stands, with Asian and African sides among the most backed at games in Qatar, both in terms of numbers and decibels raised.

As influential as the 12th man can be, however, he does not kick a ball, and there will surely be question marks over whether fatigue will be setting in within the Japanese and South Korean players after their energy-sapping efforts to get to this stage.

Japan blew Spain and Germany away by stepping up their intensity in the second half, but in between, they were muted in a 1-0 defeat by Costa Rica.