World Cup: Animal psychics return for Qatar 2022

SINGAPORE – Is it really a World Cup if there are no animals predicting the outcome of games?

Paul the Octopus went viral in 2010 after correctly picking the winners of eight straight World Cup matches and these animal oracles are back in action for Qatar 2022.

While Germany were favourites to win their opening clash against Japan on Nov 23, an otter named Taiyo went with the underdogs, who eventually stunned the four-time World Cup champions 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Other animals, however, were less accurate in their predictions.

A grey parrot named Olivia from Nasu Animal Kingdom Zoo in Japan picked Germany as the winners against the Blue Samurais.