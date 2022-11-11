World Cup: All eyes zero in on Qatar as football spectacle begins to take shape

From Monday, the countdown begins.

For five weeks, English Premier League and La Liga kits will be stashed aside as club allegiances take a back seat.

Instead of the Gunners, Blaugrana, or Nerazzurri, nicknames of teams like Die Mannschaft, Selecao and La Roja will roll off tongues as national pride comes to the fore.

Until Dec 18, only the flag on their chest will matter to the over 800 players from 32 teams that will begin to trickle into Qatar for the World Cup.

It is an unfamiliar, unusual and uncomfortable scenario as they shift their attention away from their employers midway through the established club football calendar. This is the case for supporters, too.

Timing aside, the host nation has come in for criticism over a number of issues ranging from human rights to its stance on homosexuality and consumption of alcohol.

Qatar pledged labour reforms and since 2016, has improved salaries and living conditions for migrant workers, among other revamps.

Change, though, takes time and as it continues to take place, teams and players will no doubt make their opinions heard over the next few weeks.

Through it all, the World Cup remains special for what it is at its essence: a football spectacle.

Every fan can recall their first tournament experience.

Mine is watching Roberto Baggio sky his penalty against Brazil in 1994 on television as I was getting ready for school that morning.

The World Cup creates moments you live with forever.

It mesmerises and bewitches. Stirs and stimulates.

It can even pit brother against brother.

Nico and Inaki Williams, for example, play for the same club, Athletic Bilbao, in Spain where they were born.