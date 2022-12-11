World Cup: Algerians cheer for Morocco's exploits in Qatar despite tough ties

ALGIERS – Morocco’s World Cup heroics have won it support from across Africa and the Arab world, but in its neighbour and geopolitical rival Algeria, things are a little more complicated.

The Atlas Lions have become the first African or Arab team to reach a World Cup semi-final after knocking out a procession of higher-ranked European teams, winning accolades from Dakar to Dubai.

Many ordinary Algerians have also cheered their neighbour’s success, whether in a genuine spirit of North African solidarity or from the universal instinct of football fans around the world to seek a share in sporting glory.

“I feel like I must support Morocco – neighbours, brothers and Muslims,” said Mehdi Belkassam, 25, a kebab seller in Algiers.

But after years of icy relations and a long, difficult history marked by recriminations, Algeria’s government has ignored Morocco’s football exploits this winter, with television channels even censoring some of the team’s victories.

As other Arab and African countries have offered formal congratulations, Algeria’s government, which broke off ties with Rabat in 2021 after years of worsening relations, has been notably silent.

The two countries differ most bitterly over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, seen by Morocco as its own but where Algeria backs an armed independence movement.

But there have been other disputes too, including over Morocco’s normalisation of ties with Israel and allegations of spying. This year, there were even arguments over the design of an Algerian football shirt.

‘ONE PEOPLE’

“If we focus on politics, Morocco is an enemy after choosing Israel as its friend. But soccer is not about politics. That’s why I’ve supported Morocco this World Cup,” said Miloud Mohamed, a taxi driver in Algiers.

With Morocco now due to play France, the former colonial power that ruled both countries and is home to hundreds of thousands of people claiming North African heritage, the stakes for North African soccer fans have risen once more.

For the kebab seller Belkassam, the Algerian heritage of several leading French players did create a dilemma for his choice of support, he said. “But I will support Moroccans against France,” he added.