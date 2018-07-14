World Cup: Action on and off at the screen at the Singapore Sports Hub's Festival of Football on Sunday

SINGAPORE - Over 65,000 people have gathered at the Singapore Sports Hub's Festival of Football (FoF) in the past month and created an electric atmosphere for football fans and families alike at the World Cup screenings.

But one of the highlights of the fiesta, held at the OCBC Square from June 14 till July 30, will be Sunday night's live screening of the World Cup final between France and Croatia.

Llewyn Li, an England fan who visited the FoF for the semi-final clash with Belgium among other matches, enjoyed the lively environment, where he could mingle with other football fans.

The 25-year-old said: "It was an exceptional experience to be able to cheer and hear the place echo whenever the match got intense.

"It almost felt like a stadium with the collective cheers and excitement from all the fans.

"The space is huge and it is easy for my friends and I to come as a group to grab a place and watch the match together."

The Sports Hub will have more activities lined up for all fans before the grand finale on Sunday.

Face-painting will be free and available to all visitors from 6pm till 11pm, while King of the Hour, a 4v4 futsal competition, will also be available from 10am to 7pm.

King of the Hour will be played in teams of four. Each game will last for five minutes, and the winner of the game will stay for the next game against another opponent. The team with the most number of wins in an hour wins, and will walk away with a $100 cash prize.

The Ultimate Football Family Showdown will also be at the Sports Hub from 8pm to 10.30pm. The five finalists will fight it out for the grand prize of flights and accommodation for two to London, Paris or Madrid as well as two tickets to watch Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain or Atletico Madrid at a home league match next season.

All three clubs will visit Singapore later this month for the International Champions Cup.

A Glow DanceJam will also be held before the final. Participants will dance to popular beats while working out at the Stadium Roar, right beside the OCBC Square. They can also show their support for their favourite team by painting their face with the country flag of their choice before the workout.

A limited-edition Experience Sports glow neon fitness T-shirt will be given out to all participants, while stocks last.

List of activities at the Sports Hub on Sunday (July 15):

King of the Hour (5min 4v4 competition): 10am to 7pm

Lunch-time movie screening (free popcorn while stocks last): noon to 2pm, OCBC Square

Penalty Shoot-out: noon to 10pm, OCBC Square

Football Trail: 10am to 9pm, OCBC Square

Pool football: 1pm to 9pm, Singapore Sports Museum

Face-Painting (free): 6pm to 11pm, Kallang Wave Mall

Football freestyle performance: 6.15pm to 6.45pm, OCBC Square

Ultimate Football Family Showdown: 8pm to 10.30pm, OCBC Square

World Cup final - France v Croatia: 11 pm, OCBC Square

Visit sportshub.com.sg/FoF for more information.