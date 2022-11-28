World Cup: Aboubakar rescues Cameroon in comeback draw with Serbia

Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar scoring his team's second goal against Serbia. PHOTO: AFP
AL WAKRAH, Qatar – Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar came off the bench to rescue his side by scoring one superb goal and creating another as they fought back to draw 3-3 with Serbia on Monday, a result that kept both sides’ slim chances alive at the World Cup.

Serbia’s Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored in first-half stoppage time and Aleksandar Mitrovic netted after the break to cancel out Jean-Charles Castelletto’s opener for Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium.

Aboubakar was summoned off the bench in the 55th minute and pulled a goal back for Cameroon with a stunning scooped chip over the goalkeeper in the 63rd minute before teeing up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to draw them level three minutes later. The draw halted a run of eight consecutive World Cup defeats for the African side.

The result left both sides on one point and needing to win their final Group G game to stand a chance of going through to the knockout stages, with Cameroon facing Brazil on Friday as Serbia take on Switzerland.

More to follow. REUTERS

