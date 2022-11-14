World Cup: A physical tournament awaits in Qatar, with injuries already claiming some stars

The sight of rolled ankles, twisted knees and tweaked hamstrings over the past month have gripped football fans the world over.

In hushed tones, they wonder: Is he going to miss the World Cup?

The historic timing of the tournament in Qatar – smack in the middle of the established club football calendar – has been challenging for players and clubs to negotiate. Any injury at this stage could rule a player out for the whole tournament.

Belgium assistant coach Thierry Henry, a winner with France in 1998, said the shift in scheduling has created a crunch in fixtures, which is to blame for the lengthy list of players who are sidelined.

The group stage for the Champions League in Europe – which features a significant number of the world’s top players – wrapped up two weeks ago, about three weeks earlier than it took last season.

“This is why, maybe, you have all those injuries,” said Henry, while speaking as a pundit on an American broadcast. “Because the bodies are not used to all those games at the beginning of the season.”

So just how can a player prepare for this one-of-a-kind World Cup? And what can he expect?

Mario Jovanovic, a former strength and conditioning coach for Croatia’s youth national sides up to the Under-21 level, said that despite the number of players already missing out, there could be fewer injuries happening in Qatar. This is because players are still generally fresher than at previous editions of the World Cup, which all took place at the end of club seasons.

As a result, he expects “the most physically competitive World Cup” to take place.

The Croat, who is now head of sports science at top Singapore Premier League club Lion City Sailors, added: “We saw amazing running performances in Russia (at the 2018 World Cup) from the matches that went to extra time.

“This time, players will have fewer league games in their legs and possibly still in their physical uptrend.

“The biggest clubs in Europe will have played only 20 games leading up to the World Cup. That’s a big difference compared to 50-60 games leading up to Russia 2018.”