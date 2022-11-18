World Cup: A fading Ronaldo will hope to lead Group H favourites Portugal to glory

Portugal head to Qatar with one of their most talent-laden teams ever, but have forfeited their chance at World Cup glory to fulfil Cristiano Ronaldo’s personal ambitions.

The Manchester United forward has developed a recent habit of heading home prematurely, but this is one instance where he will want to stick around till Dec 18’s final and seal his status (in his own mind at least) as the greatest of all time. In all likelihood, this is the 37-year-old’s last shot at the coveted trophy.

Ronaldo is the focal point around which this Portuguese side is built but the national icon’s powers have waned and the alternative options are bountiful. Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos, who has nine goals and three assists in 11 appearances for Benfica this season and Atletico Madrid’s versatile forward Joao Felix are now superior attacking options.

The numbers don’t lie. Ronaldo has scored in just one of his last 10 matches for Portugal – a brace against Switzerland in a 4-0 victory in June. They were also his only international goals in 2022.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has also become a peripheral figure for United, scoring just three times in 16 matches this season.

It is telling that the only 90-minute appearance from the Portuguese peacock that has got people talking in recent times came during an incendiary interview with Piers Morgan.

But Ronaldo still has the backing of his teammates. Midfielder Bernardo Silva told Fifa’s website recently: “When you’ve got a player like Cristiano, it’s natural that sometimes you play for him because he can win you the game in the final minutes.

“The same goes for other countries. It’s natural, for example, that France always look to (Kylian) Mbappe... Brazil have Neymar and with Argentina, it’s Lionel Messi...

“I agree you can’t become overdependent on them as this can disrupt the team dynamics. But, if we get it right, having Cristiano in our team will be a powerful weapon.”

Ronaldo’s place in Portuguese football folklore is unimpeachable, having guided them to their maiden trophy at Euro 2016. So is his status in international football, his tally of 117 goals may never be surpassed.

But most of those achievements were recorded while he was still at his peak, a far cry from the output he is able to conjure these days . But he can clinch a new record by becoming the first player to score at five editions of the World Cup if he finds the net in Qatar. He is currently one of only four players including Pele (Brazil), Uwe Seeler (West Germany), Miroslav Klose (Germany) to have scored in four editions of the Cup.

If Portugal are to achieve anything in Qatar, they must accept the reality of Ronaldo’s decline, even if their superstar doesn’t.

New Ghanaians

Ghana received a boost this year when Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams, who was born in Spain and exciting Brighton fullback Tariq Lamptey, who was born in England, both declared their allegiance for the African nation ahead of the World Cup. Williams’ inclusion will be key for Ghana, as he will be expected to get the goals for his country alongside the Ayew brothers – Jordan and Andre.

Lamptey, who is a Chelsea academy graduate, has been a revelation in the English Premier League at right-back since his debut for Brighton in 2020. England-born Antoine Semenyo of Bristol City is another notable addition, who has switched nationalities.

But despite the injection of talents, it is likely that Ghana will face another group-stage elimination but the hope is that it will be an improvement from their 2014 showing where they collected only one point from three games.

Sweating on Son