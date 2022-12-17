World Cup: 5 football songs to sing along to

Whether it is Liverpool’s anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone, or the latest earworm at the World Cup, Argentina fan favourite Muchachos, Ahora Nos Volvimos a Ilusionar, football songs have united and serenaded supporters around the world.

As the world’s biggest football tournament draws to a close on Sunday, The Straits Times looks at five football anthems fans can sing along to.

“Muchachos, Ahora Nos Volvimos a Ilusionar” by La Mosca (2021)

From the Argentina dressing room to the stadium’s stands, this catchy tune has players and fans alike dancing and singing at the team’s games.

Written by Argentine band La Mosca in 2003, the song was re-adapted by Fernando Romero in September 2021 after they won the Copa America that year.

The song, documenting Argentina’s topsy-turvy journey over the past years, has become a war cry for Argentinians to motivate their players in Qatar.

Celebrating their football icons Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi – who is aiming for his first World Cup trophy in his final tournament – it is no wonder the tune has everyone leaping out of their seats and belting their hearts out.