World champions headline Singapore Sports Awards finalists

SINGAPORE – Following a bumper haul for local sports in 2023, several world champions and major Games gold medallists have earned nominations for the top gongs at the 2024 Singapore Sports Awards which will be announced on June 3.

Out of the four nominees for the Sportsman of the Year award unveiled by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) on April 24, there are three world champions – English billiards player Peter Gilchrist, wushu exponent Jowen Lim and bowler Darren Ong.

They are joined by sailor Ryan Lo, who qualified for the Paris Olympics by striking gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Gilchrist, who is looking for his third Sportsman of the Year title after winning in 2014 and 2020, claimed his fifth World Billiards Championship title in October while Ong was the men’s singles winner at the IBF World Bowling Championships that same month.

Lim landed his first world title in the gunshu event at the world meet in November. He also won Singapore’s first wushu silver medal in the daoshu and gunshu combined event at the Asian Games in September and gold in the same event at the Cambodia SEA Games in May.

Like Ong, the 25-year-old Lim had never won the accolade before but he felt this year’s nomination meant more to him than his first in 2018 as he accomplished several firsts and personal goals.

He said: “I’m very honoured to be recognised as one of the top sportsmen in 2023. It was such an intensely packed year for wushu and it feels like all the blood, sweat and tears were all worth it. I’m also glad that the journey of pursuing my sporting dream helps my sport gain more popularity and recognition.”

The Sportswoman of the Year category features six nominees, with Kyra Poh, a world champion in indoor skydiving, joined by bowler Cherie Tan, who was women’s doubles champion at the world championships and won four golds at the Asian Tenpin Bowling Championships, as well as Asian Games gold-medallist sprinter Shanti Pereira.