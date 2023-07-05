World Beach Games nixed after host Bali pulls out

JAKARTA – The 2023 Association of National Olympic Committees World Beach Games have been cancelled after the Indonesian island of Bali pulled out as host a month before the event’s scheduled start, organisers said on Tuesday.

The withdrawal at such short notice left no time to find a suitable replacement host, ANOC said in a statement posted on the event’s official Instagram account.

“There is no option but to cancel this year’s edition of the Games in Bali in August as well as the ANOC General Assembly,” it said.

“A decision will be taken in the coming weeks regarding a new location and dates” for the general assembly, ANOC added.

Bali’s local organising committee (LOC) said it decided to withdraw as host after its budget for the games “was not released” by the Indonesian government, according to ANOC.

More than 100 Olympic member countries were due to take part in the second edition of the games, which includes beach and watersports like volleyball, surfing and aquathlon.

Around 1,500 athletes had been set to compete in 14 sports across 41 medal events. Doha hosted the inaugural edition in 2019.

“ANOC is very disappointed by the LOC’s actions, which will deny athletes from 100 qualified NOCs (national Olympic committees) from fulfilling their ambitions of competing at the Games,” ANOC said.

“While there have been challenges in the Games preparations, as at any major multi-sport event, ANOC had been regularly assured by the KOI (Indonesian Olympic Committee) that solutions would be found and the Games would go ahead as planned,” it added.

The Games’ status was already cast in doubt after local media reports said Bali Governor Wayan Koster would refuse to support Israel’s presence if it was confirmed to take part.

“I remain consistent in refusing the Israeli team’s participation in the 2023 World Beach Games in Bali,” he was quoted as saying.

The ANOC cancellation statement made no mention of Bali’s stance on Israeli participation.