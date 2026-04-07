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World Athletics to launch standalone marathon championship from 2030

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Athletics - World Indoor Championships - Kujawsko-Pomorska Arena, Torun, Poland - March 20, 2026 World Athletics president Sebastian Coe before the evening session REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Athletics - World Indoor Championships - Kujawsko-Pomorska Arena, Torun, Poland - March 20, 2026 World Athletics president Sebastian Coe before the evening session REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

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April 7 - World Athletics plans to launch a standalone World Marathon Championship from 2030 under a major overhaul of its distance running calendar, the sport's governing body said on Tuesday.

The marathon will remain part of the World Championships in 2027 and 2029, but from 2030 it will have its own championship event.

From 2031, the marathon will not be contested at the World Championships.

The new World Marathon Championship will be held annually, with men and women competing in alternate years, matching the current frequency of the World Championships marathon.

World Athletics has opened talks with Athens to host the inaugural marathon event.

"We are delighted to be exploring the possibility of a standalone World Marathon Championships with Athens, the place where this iconic discipline was born,” World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said.

The annual Road Running Championships will continue as a separate event under the new roadmap. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.