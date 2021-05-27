Wong fails in suspension appeal

She has to pay $25k in costs; remains barred from taekwondo-related activities under WT

  • Published
    1 hour ago
Former Singapore Taekwondo Federation (STF) secretary-general Wong Liang Ming has failed to overturn a decision to dismiss her application for leave for judicial review and apply for a quashing order against STF's enforcement of a suspension from governing body World Taekwondo (WT).

Her appeal was dismissed by the Court of Appeal on May 6. Wong, 58, was also ordered to pay $25,000 in costs, inclusive of disbursements. The ruling means the four-time SEA Games champion remains barred from taekwondo-related activities worldwide under WT's jurisdiction.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 27, 2021, with the headline 'Wong fails in suspension appeal'.
