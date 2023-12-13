Women's Six Nations sponsorship deal a 'defining moment' for rugby

LONDON – Rugby chiefs hailed the Dec 12 announcement that Guinness will be the new title sponsors of the Women’s Six Nations as a “defining moment” for the game.

The Ireland-based brewer, which replaces social media platform TikTok, already sponsors the men’s edition and has also extended its backing of that tournament.

But the decision to support the Women’s Six Nations is being seen as a landmark development.

“This is a defining moment for rugby, with huge potential on the horizon and a genuine opportunity to widen the audience for the sport, to help secure its future,” said Six Nations Rugby chief executive Tom Harrison.

“The women’s game is the biggest growth engine for rugby, and through this partnership Guinness will help accelerate this.”

Women’s rugby has soared in popularity in recent years, in line with women’s football.

A world-record crowd of more than 58,000 attended England’s victory over France at Twickenham in the Six Nations in 2023.

England, beaten finalists at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2017 and 2022, will stage the 2025 event, with a new record crowd likely.

Guinness’s sponsorship of the Women’s Six Nations, the duration of which has not been revealed, will start with the 2024 edition.

Its brand director Stephen O’Kelly said: “We are fully committed to the game of rugby and the values it supports in creating an inclusive game for everyone.

“That’s why we are proud that Guinness will become the title partner of the Women’s Six Nations in 2024, alongside the extension of its title partnership of the men’s championship.”

England begin their Six Nations title defence away to Italy on March 24, with the tournament concluding on April 27.

In other news, Eddie Jones is set to return as head coach of Japan’s men rugby team, local media reported, with an announcement expected as soon as Dec 14.

The former Australia and England coach attended a final interview in Tokyo last week with the Japan Rugby Football Union (JRFU), the Daily sports newspaper reported over the weekend.

Jones, 63, previously served as head coach of Japan’s Brave Blossoms team from 2012-2015. He has been linked with the job since resigning as Australia coach in October. AFP, REUTERS