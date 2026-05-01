Women's Six Nations attendance record broken after three rounds

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May 1 - Attendance at this year's Women's Six Nations tournament has reached a record high, with a cumulative crowd of 194,466 spectators across the first three rounds, tournament organisers said on Friday.

The total surpasses the previous tournament record of 188,128, which was set after five rounds of the 2024 edition, and represents a 136% increase compared with attendances at the same stage last year.

World champions England began their bid for an eighth successive title with a 33-12 victory over Ireland in front of a record 77,120 fans at Allianz Stadium on April 11.

A week later, England scored 12 tries in an 84-7 win over Scotland at Murrayfield, where a crowd of 30,498 set a record for attendance at a standalone women's sporting event in Scotland.

Tournament organisers said the surge in crowds reflects the continued growth of the women's game, with strong ticket demand and viewership reported across countries.

Two rounds remain in the championship, with Italy hosting England on May 9 alongside Scotland's home clash with France and Ireland's meeting with Wales, before the tournament concludes with the final round of fixtures on May 17. REUTERS