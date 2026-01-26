Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 26 - Kim Martin Hasson won a silver medal at the 2006 Olympics and although women's ice hockey has been transformed over the last 20 years, the former Sweden goaltender says the rivalries will be just as fierce when the Games return to Italy next month.

Men's hockey has been part of the Olympics for over a century while women had to wait until 1998 for their chance. Martin Hasson made her Olympic debut four years later and the event has since become one of the most anticipated at the Games.

"It has changed a lot. The respect for women's hockey is much better, the resources are better, more players that strive to be the best, higher quality of players," Martin Hasson told Reuters.

"It's a much faster game and players are much more skilled. More and more countries are focusing on their leagues and putting more resources into each team so the players can develop."

Martin Hasson grew up playing for boys' teams and by the time of the 2002 Olympics, she had yet to turn 16. With no underage national teams at the time, Martin Hasson had made her senior international debut as a 14-year-old.

"If you look at the Swedish national team programme, they now have under-16 and under-18 teams," she said.

"There are definitely more steps to climb which I think is good. Hopefully, that helps more players play longer and we can keep them in the game."

Martin Hasson stopped 32 shots in a 2-1 victory over Finland to win bronze in Salt Lake City after Sweden's coach selected his goaltender for the match on a coin toss.

"I was too young to really understand how important the game was, and how big the Olympics are," Martin Hasson said.

"For me it was just another game and I just wanted to go out there and do my very best."

DIFFERENT FINAL

Four years later in Turin, where Martin Hasson was named Best Goaltender, Sweden did what no other team has managed before or since.

They broke the Canada-U.S. stranglehold by reaching the only Olympic women's ice hockey final not contested by the two North American powers.

"I think Czech Republic and Finland have a bigger chance to upset the U.S. and Canada this time around," the 39-year-old said.

"Sweden have had a good season this year, but if it's going to happen everything has to click."

Martin Hasson competed at four Olympics, with Sweden reaching at least the semi-finals each time, a level they have not returned to since.

"Overall, Sweden has a much better team now, but maybe nobody really sticks out in the same way some players did during my time," she said.

"I believe we had really good leaders in our team that really took command when we needed it most. Also, the level is much higher now and more countries have developed and become competitive."

Sweden's men are also in action in Milan and with a roster full of NHL talent will expect to challenge for a medal.

"Unfortunately some key players have been injured and will miss the Olympics, some players are maybe missing," Martin Hasson said.

"But either way Sweden will have a good team and can fight for the medals. It's much needed for Swedish hockey that both women and men's team are high up in the rankings.

And there is one team Sweden still loves to beat the most.

"Same as the Canada-U.S. rivalry," she said. "No Swede wants to lose to Finland." REUTERS