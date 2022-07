In the third game, everything lifts. The noise, standard, temperature and tension. The third game is the final round and the concluding lap. The third game is fun and it's hard. On the lungs and the heart.

Wang Zhiyi and P.V. Sindhu are playing for the Singapore Open trophy. They're playing for the US$27,750 (S$38,800) first prize and 9,200 ranking points for the winner. They're playing mostly for those things you can't quantify.