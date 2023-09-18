Women’s sport on ‘huge growth trajectory’ after World Cup

SINGAPORE – Records were sent tumbling at the recent Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand – in attendance, tickets sold and broadcast, among others – and its success proves that women’s sport is on a “huge growth trajectory”, said the event’s chief operating officer Jane Fernandez.

“Women’s sport is on a huge growth trajectory, we saw this a couple of years ago when we hosted the Cricket World Cup.” said Fernandez.

“The momentum behind women’s sport just continued to grow, culminating now in the Fifa Women’s World Cup that we’ve just hosted, and it’s inspiring young girls to play sport.”

Key statistics from football world governing body Fifa show that over 1.7 million tickets were sold at the tournament and millions more watched it at home. For the final, the BBC reported a peak audience of 12 million viewers – higher than the 11.3 million who watched the men’s Wimbledon final in July – and ITV had a combined peak of 14.4 million. In Spain, the match drew the highest-ever TV audience for a women’s football game with a peak of 7.4 million viewers. In hosts Australia the final attracted a high of 5.54 million viewers.

Fernandez, who was in town last week for the All That Matters conference, added that the tournament has also been a huge boost to participation in the sport.

She said: “One of the targets within (Fifa’s) strategy is growing participation and to have 16 million women and girls playing football by 2026. We already know that by hosting major events like this. It’s an absolute turbocharger of participation rates.”