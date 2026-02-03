Wodeton set for Autumn Carnival

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Wodeton (James McDonald) winning his only race in the Chandon Handicap (1,100m) at Rosehill Gardens on Jan 18, 2025.

– Chris Waller will soon unleash a string of proven Group 1 stars expected to be major players this Autumn Carnival, but another he still harbours elite-level aspirations with will get a head-start on them this weekend.

One-time boom colt Wodeton resumes in the A$250,000 (S$221,000) Group 3 Eskimo Prince Stakes (1,200m) at Randwick on Feb 7.

The Wootton Bassett three-year-old remains anchored on one career win, on his debut more than a year ago on Jan 18, 2025.

But he has been runner-up in the Golden Slipper (1,200m) and Golden Rose (1,400m), both Group 1 sprints, and an ambitious early campaign target underlines how well Waller thinks he has returned.

“He has come back well, really well,” said the 15-time Sydney champion trainer.

“He will go to the Newmarket as well after this race, as he will get well weighted.

“James (McDonald) is riding him next Saturday.”

The A$2 million Group 1 Newmarket Handicap (1,200m), a race Waller won in 2025 with Joliestar, will be run at Flemington on March 7.

Waller and Wodeton’s owners, headed up by Coolmore Stud, will get a good early line on how he has come back with Godolphin’s glamour filly Tempted for trainers John O’Shea and Tom Charlton.

Also with emerging star Napoleonic for trainer Ciaron Maher heading his list of potential rivals in the Eskimo Prince Stakes, which has attracted 11 entries.

Besides Tempted, who ran third in that Golden Slipper captured by Michael Freedman’s Marhoona, the fourth-placed Rivellino is the other runner from the marquee two-year-old race who will reappear in the Eskimo Prince Stakes. The Too Darn Hot colt is prepared by Kris Lees.

The Eskimo Prince Stakes is named after the 1964 champion two-year-old, who won the Golden Slipper and continued later in the year to win the Canterbury Stakes and Rosehill Guineas.

Wodeton’s preparations for a return have included two low-key Randwick trials. He finished last among six over 850m on Jan 15, and then seventh in a field of eight over 900m on Jan 27.

The Eskimo Prince Stakes will be Wodeton’s first start since finishing 10th in the Group 1 Caulfield Guineas (1,600m) on Oct 11, 2025.

It was his maiden appearance beyond 1,400m in nine starts and the first time he had finished further back than fourth, but Waller has not ruled out getting him beyond seven furlongs again.

“We chose not to run in the Lightning, but the Newmarket will tell us,” said Waller when asked of his best distance.

“I won’t hesitate to get him out to 1,400m or 1,500m. He has continued to develop and strengthen.” SKY RACING WORLD