WNBA says negotiations ‘remain ongoing’ as CBA expires

A WNBA logo is shown on the court before a game between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LOS ANGELES – The collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the Women’s Basketball Association (WNBA) and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association officially expired at midnight Eastern Time on Jan 9 with the sides reportedly still far apart on key issues.

The league acknowledged the passing of the deadline – which had already been extended twice, first from Oct 31 to Nov 30 and then again to January – while saying that negotiations remain ongoing.

“The current Collective Bargaining Agreement has expired, and negotiations with the Women’s National Basketball Players Association remain ongoing,” the league said in a statement.

“As the league experiences a pivotal time of unprecedented popularity and growth, we recognise the importance of building upon that momentum. Our priority is a deal that significantly increases player salaries, enhances the overall player experience, and supports the long-term growth of the league for current and future generations of players and fans.”

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart told reporters on Jan 8 that the two sides remain far apart on multiple issues and were not going to hammer out an agreement before the deadline – with a third extension not on the table.

The expiration of the CBA does not mean a strike is imminent, even though the players previously voted to give their union authority to initiate one.

A strike is “not something that we’re going to do right this second, but we have that in our back pocket,” Stewart said on Jan 8.

ESPN and USA Today also reported that the league is not planning to move toward a lockout, with both parties believing a 2026 season will be played.

This leaves what is called a “status quo” period, in which the working conditions from the previous CBA remain in place and the sides are able to keep negotiating.

Among the key issues still at play are the levels of player salaries and the methods of revenue sharing. The WNBA’s latest offer included between 50-70 per cent of the league’s net revenues going to the players, while the union wants a certain percentage of the gross revenue instead, per ESPN and USA Today reports.

The WNBA has not lost games due to labour issues in its 30-year history. However, the continued negotiation standoff shrinks the league’s off-season in which it has to fit in an expansion draft for the new Portland and Toronto franchises, free agency and the college draft in a shorter period.

The season is scheduled to begin in May.

Last September, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier, the WNBPA vice-president, called a press conference and said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert was providing the “worst leadership in the world”.

“It’s clear there’s no intention of accepting there’s a problem (with the league’s officiating, in particular). The league has made it clear, it isn’t about innovation. It isn’t about collaboration. It’s about control and power,” she added.

In mid-December, the WNBA’s players voted to give president Nneka Ogwumike and the executive committee the authority to potentially initiate a strike.

“The players have spoken,” the union said in a statement. “Through a decisive vote with historic participation, our membership has authorised the WNBPA’s executive committee to call a strike when necessary. The players’ decision is an unavoidable response to the state of negotiations with the WNBA and its teams.” REUTERS