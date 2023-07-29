With Jordan Henderson gone, who will be Jurgen Klopp’s new Liverpool captain?

SINGAPORE – For the first time in eight years, Liverpool are on the search for a new captain and while fans and the players wait for an announcement, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Saturday that he already knows who his new skipper will be.

In the pre-match press conference held at the National Stadium, Klopp confirmed that Virgil van Dijk will captain the team against Leicester City on Sunday but the German was not ready to reveal if his Dutch centre back would take on the role full-time.

Liverpool are in town for their pre-season tour and will also face Bayern Munich next Wednesday.

Klopp, whose team trained at the National Stadium on Saturday in front of a crowd of 15,000 boisterous local Reds, said: “I know already my decision, the only thing is I have to tell the players first before I speak in public about it. I didn’t expect to have to make the decision a few weeks ago. To be honest, I had to think about it. It all happened pretty quickly.

“But in general, the games so far, I didn’t think before about that, ‘who should I give it’, ‘who will I give it at half-time’.

“We have easy rules there. Virgil was No. 3 last year, so that’s why he wears it when he starts, and in the second half it’s always who is longest in the club, and I think it was, most of the time, Joe Gomez. It will be an important decision.”

Jordan Henderson, who led the club to their first Premier League title for 30 years in 2020 and the Champions League in 2019, was captain since 2015 but his departure to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq has left a leadership void. His deputy and fellow midfielder James Milner has also left, signing for Brighton.

Since he arrived at Anfield, Klopp has set up an exclusive captain’s body which initially included Henderson and Milner before van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and goalkeeper Alisson were voted into the group by the squad.

This time, Klopp said, he has not left it up to a democratic process but has made the decision himself, but added:“Nobody has to be the next James Milner or Jordon Henderson. They can just be themselves.”

He later elaborated: “Even more important is the general leadership group we can create. We need that, definitely. This is a big change for us, big characters left the club. But things have to change at one point, it was always clear.”