Wish List adds Cape Derby win to growing resume

Champion trainer Snaith’s 3YO is 1st filly to land Kenilworth G1 since Dog Wood in 1999

The Justin Snaith-trained Wish List (Richard Fourie) claiming the Grade 1 Cape Derby (2,000m) at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth on Feb 28.

Promising filly Wish List has become the first filly to win the male-dominated 1.5 million rand (S$119,000) Grade 1 Lucky Fish Cape Derby (2,000m) in the 21st century.

Trainer Mike de Kock’s Dog Wood was one of the few, and also the last filly to land the three-year-old feature back in 1999.

But South African champion trainer Justin Snaith’s filly has now come up trumps at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth on Feb 28 after she successfully followed in the footsteps of her sire, Legislate, who also won the Cape Derby in 2014.

The bay filly claimed her first Grade 1 success at her last start in the Paddock Stakes (1,800m) at Cape Town on Jan 10.

Under a determined ride from South African veteran jockey Andrew Fortune, she got up by half a length from Reet Petite, who was ridden by champion jockey Richard Fourie.

Unfortunately, Fortune sustained a broken shoulder and collar bone after a race fall from Witching Hour at Fairview on Feb 20, and could not ride Wish List in the Cape Derby.

Snaith found a replacement rider in Fourie, who was on board Legislate at his Cape Derby success 12 years ago.

Jumping well from barrier 2, Wish List sat towards the rear in the field of eight while the Candice Bass-trained front runner Viva’s Liberte (Craig Zackey) led.

Fourie gradually guided the filly to mid-field as they turned for home, before upping the ante at the 400m.

Stablemate Note To Self (Grant van Niekerk), who had been stalking Wish List from the get-go, let rip on the rails at the same time.

Viva’s Liberte tried to hold on, but could not match motors with Wish List ($14), who strode past at the 300m before cruising home to victory.

Note To Self finished three parts of a length behind in second, with Viva’s Liberte another 2¼ lengths away in third.

Fourie, who steered Wish List to her debut win over 1,200m on July 10, 2025, was glad the three-time winner franked her form.

“Obviously, I’d spoken to Andrew Fortune for the whole week already. He was very confident and bullish and I don’t blame him for it,” said Fourie to Gallop TV.

“She’s a nice filly and came off a win in the Paddock Stakes.

“Today, she’s taking on the colts but she gets a weight advantage, a sex allowance of 2.5 kilos.

“Everything lined up beautifully. She cracked a nice stroll, her toe was good in the race.

“I was always concerned that they might go a bit slow and I’d have to be a bit handy, knowing that this filly can make up some serious ground and she’s been tested.

“Thank you to Andrew Fortune for allowing me to warm up the saddle. He’s got an injury, but he’ll be back a lot sooner than I presume.

“Thank you very much to the whole Snaith team and to (owners) Mr Bloch and Nancy (Hossack). Just a privilege to ride a filly like this.

“This filly is by Legislate and he won this race as well. It’s fantastic for the stallion. He’s probably my all-time favourite and he’s a strong horse and keeps producing some good ones.”

Snaith, whose third runner Happy Verse finished fifth in the race, was a bit surprised with the win but was in no doubt about Wish List’s potential after she finished third in the Grade 1 Fillies Guineas (1,600m) on Dec 6, 2025.

“She’s incredible. She’s just the most beautiful individual,” he said.

“I’ll be honest. I never saw it coming. She showed a glimpse in the earlier part of her career that she was ahead of the other three-year-old fillies.

“She won in an open company and there was always something nice about her.

“But certainly, when she ran in the Fillies Guineas, which was run in a canter, she came from the back of the field (to run third).

“She showed that in the Paddock Stakes (again) and then here against the boys.

“Note To Self that ran second, he won on debut over 1,200m, and now he goes over 2,000m. He’s a serious individual.

“The third horse, Viva’s Liberte, is beautifully bred and I always thought if he got to the front and was left there, the big and lanky individual has to be respected.

“Thanks to the whole Bloch family. They really deserve it. And to Richard, great ‘back up’.”