Wise to follow Aristotle again

Race 1 (1,600m)

(1) TRACKSUIT DAVE stayed on to finish second when stepped up to this distance last time and will not need to improve much on that effort to open his account.

(3) MASTEROFTHEBAROQUE returns from a break and also has scope for improvement stretching out to this trip.

(2) BEACH WALKER and (4) ROCK MY BOAT are experienced and have earning potential but vulnerable to less-exposed rivals.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) FORRIES FAVOURITE and (3) PROPHECIES improved on much needed educational outings to finish fourth over 1,450m last time. They could fight out the finish if making further headway over this extended trip.

(4) REGAL QUEEN and (5) VERDANDI also have scope to improve stretching out to this distance.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(3) GREAT RIFT VALLEY ran a fast-finishing fourth on debut over 1,450m and the step-up in trip with that experience under the belt should unlock improvement.

(5) HIGHWAY CODE and (6) PARACHUTE ADAMS fluffed their lines last time but can bounce back to the form of previous runs.

(7) THE NAME OF DLADLA will make his presence felt if he keeps improving on his last start.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) NICHOLSON LANDING confirmed earlier improvement by finishing ahead of (2) MADE TO MEASURE over this distance last time. Both had excuses on that occasion, so could have more to offer.

(5) MISS RIVER DANCER and (6) TAKEACHANCEONME are closely matched on the form of a recent 1,200m meeting and could play leading roles, with both bred to improve for the step-up in trip.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) ARISTOTLE ended a long winless spell when landing a Listed contest 11 weeks ago. The resultant two-point penalty will not stop him from adding to his tally.

(2) MONEY HEIST and (4) HOTARUBI have the means to pose a threat but are engaged to run at an earlier meeting.

(5) MAX THE MAGICIAN can also show up back over this distance and off a reduced mark.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(5) WAYNE has finished second in back-to-back starts over 1,600m and on pedigree, this extended trip could be more to his liking.

(6) DANCE KING and (7) THE PLAYBOY BOMBER are consistent performers at this level and they should be in the shake-up on current form.

(9) ROBERT BROWNING has earning potential too.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(2) ARIOVISTUS was outrun late over 1,800m on his Highveld introduction (stable debut) and will not need to improve much off a four-point higher mark to go one better from stall gate No 1.

(10) ROYAL ENGAGEMENT has a bit to find on that form but will likely threaten the selection on better weight terms.

Consistent hard-knockers (3) KUDZU have the means to get involved, while veteran (8) CARNELO remains competitive under a penalty after a last-start victory at this course over 1,800m.

Race 8 (1,450m)

Promising 3yo (2) RING RINGA ROSES did not go unnoticed when staying on to finish fourth at a higher level against male opposition over track and trip last time. She would have tightened up since and reverts to same-sex company off an unchanged mark. So it should pay to follow her progress.

Recent winners (1) STREISAND and (4) FAIR PROPOSAL remain competitive under resultant penalties and could pose a threat to the selection.

(3) LADY SABRINA makes appeal at longer odds off reduced ratings. Keep safe.

Race 9 (1,450m)

(4) DRIVELIKEAMASTER would not be winning out of turn after back-to-back course-and-distance seconds.

However, he could find one better again as (5) FATHER CHRISTMAS is 4kg better off for a 1.25-length deficit.

(2) SUTHERLAND is competitive off current marks and is capable of having a say in the outcome of this contest.

Returning (7) GREENLIGHT RACER is unexposed and open to improvement after a lengthy absence, so is best kept safe.