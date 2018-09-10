Winter sports: Teen Russian skater Aleksandra Trusova falls short with historic quadruple Lutz jump attempt

MOSCOW (AFP) - Russian figure skater Aleksandra Trusova, this year's world junior champion, fell short at the weekend in her bid to execute a quadruple Lutz jump for the first time in women's skating.

Her attempt was deemed successfully initially but later classified to be under-rotated and was not ratified by the International Skating Union.

The 14-year-old Trusova, a pupil of renowned Russian coach Eteri Tutberidze, also performed a combination of quadruple-triple toe loops to collect 146.7 points for her free routine to win the ISU Junior Grand Prix event at Kaunas, Lithuania.

Alexander Gorshkov, the head of the Russian figure skating federation, congratulated the skater.

"I'd like to congratulate Sasha (Trusova) and Eteri Tutberidze's coaching team," Gorshkov told journalists.

"Trusova already performed the quads last year but with a quadruple Lutz jump she raised her skating to a new, higher level."

The jump named after Austrian skater Alois Lutz, who first performed it in 1913, is one of the most difficult elements in figure skating and was previously performed at official events by men only.

Before the verdict that ruled out her historic jump, Trusova said: "I was very nervous as it was the first tournament of the season and my first attempt ever to perform three quads in my free routine.

"In general I'm pleased with my results at this event but I committed some mistakes in my free routine. I will keep on working to improve my performance.

"The next Grand Prix stage will take place in Slovenia and I want to present both of my programmes (short and free) in a flawless way there."

Trusova is just the latest teenage skating star to come off Russia's remarkable production line. Alina Zagitova was just 15 when she won the women's singles figure skating title at this year's Pyeongchang Olympics.