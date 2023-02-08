Winter sports: Closure of JCube ice rink challenging for S’pore athletes, but plans for new facility in the works

SINGAPORE – The impending closure of the JCube mall, which houses Singapore’s only Olympic-size ice-skating rink, could make things challenging for the Republic’s winter sports athletes, but their woes could be resolved if plans for a purpose-built facility materialises.

It was announced on Tuesday that the mall in Jurong East will close down on Aug 6 to make way for a 40-storey residential development that will include commercial space on the first and second storeys.

The Rink at JCube is a training venue for national athletes from the Singapore Ice Skating Association (Sisa) and the Singapore Ice Hockey Association (Siha). The only other ice rink, which is smaller, is at Leisure Park Kallang.

In a statement, Sisa said it has been in discussions with national agency Sport Singapore for a new facility for training and competitions.

“We are hopeful that this facility will be a dedicated National Training Centre that will be purpose-built for training for the national and development teams, as well as hosting of international competitions,” said Sisa, adding that it will share more details once they are available.

While it said that its “sporting aspirations remain unchanged”, Sisa also noted that there may be a need to adjust its programmes “depending on the timeline for the new facility and other alternatives”.

Its plan for this season remain on track, as it looks to host events such as the Singapore Figure Skating National Championships and SEA Open Short Track Trophy in March and April respectively.

Siha men’s development director Joewe Lam expressed concerns that the latest development could hinder the progress of the sport here, especially after several breakthroughs in recent years.

In 2019, the national men’s ice hockey team bagged a historic silver medal at the SEA Games in the Philippines.

In 2022, they made their world-championship debut in Division IV, winning a bronze, while the youth team clinched silver at the Under-20 Asia and Oceania Championships.

Said Lam: “From the past five years and even during Covid, we are getting good things (results), we revamped the squad, we have younger and stronger players coming up... we are one of the top few countries in the region despite us being such a small country and not that many Singaporeans knowing about winter sports.”

Without a proper training ground here, Lam said they might consider places like Johor Bahru for training sessions, but added that it would also depend on whether they can find the time to commit to it.

The men and women’s national teams hold their once-weekly training sessions at The Rink, while league games are played the rest of the week.

Lam is worried that what happened over 10 years ago – when Jurong Entertainment Centre, which housed the old rink, was torn down to make way for JCube – will repeat itself.

“There were three years of no ice rink,” said Lam. “The association had to scramble, the number of members went down, fewer people were interested and the pick-up rate for the sport was very, very low.

“After five years, people got to know about the sport, and after being in the SEA Games, we started to have results and really show that we are a force in the region but this news came in.”