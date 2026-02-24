Winter Pirate is the pick of the 2YO bunch

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

(8) WINTER PIRATE stayed on well for third on debut. He is a well-bred 2YO colt and has a winning chance.

Newcomers (7) RICH MAN’S WORLD, (6) MADE IN CHELSEA and (1) WORLD SUPREME are other well-bred runners and it would not be surprising to see one of them win.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(3) RHYTHM KING stayed on for second last time. He can win a race like this on his best form.

(9) TROIS SEPT HUIT ran third last time. If he brings that last run to the track, he will be tough to beat.

(7) RED WAVE was a bit disappointing last time when he went fast early but stopped to a walk late. If he bounces back to his best form, he will be competitive.

(8) HEDRIVESMECRAZY improved when fourth last time. He could sneak into the places.

Race 3 (2,500m)

(2) TOTHEMOONANDBACK finished two lengths behind Midway last time. Top jockey Andrew Fortune has been booked to ride and he will be right there in the finish from a good draw.

(6) HELIOTROPE steps up in trip. She will be competitive.

(5) TWICE THE MASTER gets the 4kg apprentice claim off his back and can go close to winning.

(1) ELEGANT NOBLE could be the value play. If he stays the trip, he has a winning chance.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(5) KITUBA ran a fair race on debut. She should go close to winning.

(4) ALESSIA ASHEVILLE had no luck from a wide draw last time but still ran a great race. She will be competitive.

(8) KISSES stayed on well for fifth last time. The drop in trip to 1,200m could be key for this individual. Watch her closely.

(10) GQEBERHA disappointed terribly last time, but if she brings her debut run to the track, she will be there among the places.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) BEAUTIFUL ONE caught the eye late for second last time. The form of that race has worked out nicely, and this does not look to be the strongest maiden. From a good draw, she will be tough to beat.

(5) PACIFIC WATERS loves the 1,600m trip. Fortune has been booked to ride and she will be right there in the finish.

(4) RED TAFFETY will appreciate the step-up in trip. Include her in all bets.

(9) UP IN FLAMES disappointed last time. The key for this filly will be the drop in trip to 1,600m. Watch her.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(8) PRAIRIE DAWN won his maiden nicely last time. This is a stronger field, but he has a wonderful turn of foot. He can win again.

(4) UNITED FRONT finished strongly for second last time. The blinkers and the tongue tie stay on. He has a big winning chance.

(1) SOMMERSTERN won nicely last time. From a neat draw, he will be storming home late. Include him in all bets.

(2) IN A TIMELY MANNER should get the run of the race from a good draw. Watch him closely.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) HIAWATHA GOLDBERG will be just off the speed early. Watch him now that he is back sprinting at Kenilworth.

(5) CELTIC CHIEF ran well last time. Include him in all bets.

(9) OZARK was doing some good work late for second last time. If he does not need the run back from a small break, he will be competitive.

(2) TRUE HORIZON finished just under four lengths behind Wyze Declaration last time. If the gaps open at the right time, she will be right there in the finish.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(2) GIVEN TO FLY has a good draw and the 4kg apprentice claim coming off her back. She will run a big race.



(3) ACT OF GRACE ran a lovely second last time. Jockey Chad Little sticks and, from a good draw, she will be right there in the finish.

(8) BLACK PATH will be towards the back of the field early and eating up ground late. Watch her.



(10) MEG’S LEGACY will be switched off early and will be running on strongly. Include her in all bets.