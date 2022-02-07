Winter Olympics: US ski stars 'heartbroken' after team-mate's nasty Olympic crash

Nina O'Brien of the USA crashes during the second run of the Women's Giant Slalom race on Feb 7, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
American Nina O’Brien crashed into the final gate. PHOTO: NYTIMES
The 24-year-old was responsive and with medical staff after seriously injuring her left leg. PHOTO: AFP
YANQING (AFP) - US skiing rallied around team-mate Nina O'Brien after she was badly injured in a nasty fall in Monday's (Feb 7) Beijing Olympics giant slalom.

The US Ski & Snowboard Team said the 24-year-old was responsive and with medical staff after seriously injuring her left leg and being towed away on a stretcher.

"We are so heartbroken for Nina," tweeted two-time Olympic gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin, who also failed to finish the giant slalom despite being one of the favourites to win it.

"She showed so much heart and fire in her skiing today and it all got shredded to pieces on the final turn.

"This sport... this sport is SO damn hard. It's brutal and it hurts - far more often than it ever feels good."

In the immediate aftermath, the US ski team said that O'Brien "crashed into the finish but she is alert and responsive".

American skiing great Lindsey Vonn, a three-time Olympic medallist, also tweeted her support for the stricken O'Brien.

"Prayers go out to Nina," the retired Vonn tweeted.

"Her crash was... difficult to watch to say the least."

