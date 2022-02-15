Winter Olympics: Paris 2024 to make sure Valieva case does not hit the next Games

Kamila Valieva has been cleared to further compete at the Beijing Olympics.
BEIJING (REUTERS) - The organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics said on Tuesday (Feb 15) they want to make sure the doping case of Russian teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva, which has rocked the Beijing Olympics, does not cast a shadow on their own Summer Games.

"Paris 2024 is 100 per cent committed to the fight against doping and is working in close coordination with all stakeholders to ensure the fairness of the competitions in 2024 and the protection of athletes," they said in a statement to Reuters.

"We must use this situation (the Valieva case) to make sure that it does not happen again. Our top priority will be the development and execution of an effective anti-doping programme that protects the rights of athletes and the integrity of competitions."

Valieva, 15, has been cleared to further compete at the Beijing Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in favour of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's decision to lift her provisional ban after a positive drug test that was revealed at the Games, prompting outrage from athletes and officials around the world.

