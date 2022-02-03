Winter Olympics: Japanese snowboarder Yoshika crashes during training

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA (AFP, REUTERS) - Japanese snowboarder Rina Yoshika was taken away in an ambulance after suffering a heavy fall in practice at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday (Feb 3), a team official said.

Yoshika, 22, crash-landed from one of the jumps and lay motionless on the snowboard slopestyle course at the Genting Snow Park. A medical team rushed to help and she cried out in pain when they tried to move her.

It took almost 20 minutes for Yoshika, wearing training bib number 24, to be moved from the course on a stretcher.

A Japan Olympic Committee spokesman told AFP the extent of her injury was still being assessed, adding that the need for an ambulance was likely a precaution and did not mean her injuries were serious.

The Beijing Games, which open on Friday (Feb 4), are taking place in one of the driest regions of China and rely almost entirely on man-made snow.

American snowboarder Jamie Anderson, a reigning two-time Olympic champion, said on Wednesday (Feb 2) she had been scared trying out the slopestyle course and its artificially made surface, calling it "bulletproof ice".

"I think the majority of it is artificial snow so it's not quite ideal," Anderson said, adding "you definitely don't want to fall".

The women's snowboard slopestyle competition is set to begin with qualifying on Saturday (Feb 6).

Yoshika is entered in the slopestyle and big air competitions.