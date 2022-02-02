Winter Olympics: Iranian female skier cuts icy path to Beijing Games

ABALI, IRAN (AFP) - Iranian Atefeh Ahmadi learnt to ski not long after she could walk but the path to the Winter Olympics has not been an entirely smooth run for the 21-year-old.

The only Iranian woman to qualify for the Beijing Games which begin on Friday (Feb 4), she told AFP she was just three when her parents first set her on skis.

"I was so small, I didn't understand what these pieces of wood were for, but I learnt," said the athlete, who hails from Abali, east of Teheran.

Her father had been a member of the national skiing team and a trainer for the women's squad, and initially her older sister Hadis was the one being coached to conquer the slopes.

But it was not long before Ahmadi's natural talent grew into an Olympic-sized dream of her own.

"When (Hadis) started her first competitions, I would cry because I wanted to follow her," she said.

One of the souvenirs her sister brought back from the 2012 Winter Youth Olympics in Austria was the Games' insignia.

"That's when I started dreaming about the Olympics. I remember as a child clumsily drawing the five Olympic rings at the back of my notebook," Ahmadi said.

"I convinced myself that I would participate, without really knowing what the Games were like."

'I had only my will'

She said international competitors were often shocked when they heard she was from Iran.

"They ask me if we have snow... They think we are a desert country like Saudi Arabia," the skier said.

"But even in summer, you can practise the sport in Damavand or Alamkouh, glaciers that are 5,600 metres (over 18,000 feet) high."

They are also "amazed to learn that women ski in an Islamic country", she added.

"I tell them that religion does not prevent women from doing sports."