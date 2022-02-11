Winter Olympics: From clothing hauls to TikTok trends, Gen Z athletes show new side of Games

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA (REUTERS) - American snowboarder Maddie Mastro has captured the hearts of millions on the internet by showing both the highs and lows of being an Olympian, sharing everything from try-on hauls to competition prep on her TikTok account.

Mastro, 21, is part of a growing number of athletes who are using their popular social accounts to connect directly to newly-converted fans, answering questions about their training routines, accommodation and Olympic merchandise at the Beijing Games.

Mastro, who was in Beijing to compete in the women's halfpipe event, has been called a "trusted source" for all things Olympics-related by some of her followers on TikTok, who say they've become more invested in the Games because they feel they know her.

"2 weeks ago I had no idea who you are. Now I'm invested in what you wear to dinner and can't wait to cheer you on!" one TikTok user commented this week ahead of the qualifiers.

Eileen Gu, a star freestyle skier, has been posting regular Instagram updates, including a video of her walking a "catwalk"in her room after trying on all of Team China's different uniforms.