Winter Olympics: Dual champion Ledecka retains snowboard parallel giant slalom title

ZHANGJIAKOU (REUTERS) - Czech Ester Ledecka extended her winning Olympic streak as she secured the gold medal in women's snowboard parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Games on Tuesday (Feb 8).

Daniela Ulbing of Austria claimed the silver and Gloria Kotnik of Slovenia the bronze.

In this event, two boarders compete against one another on parallel courses, with the athletes holding the highest seeding from qualification choosing their preferred course, red or blue.

The competition took place at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, where the athletes were blessed with clear skies and relatively warm temperatures of -9 degrees C.

The 26-year-old Ledecka made history at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018 by becoming the first athlete in Winter Olympic history to win gold medals in both Alpine skiing and snowboarding's parallel giant slalom.

Ledecka said before Tuesday's event she considers herself a"double threat" as half snowboarder and half skier.

Ulbing's silver continued a successful season in which she has racked up two victories. She finished seventh in Pyeongchang four years ago.

In the men's parallel giant slalom, Benjamin Karl from Austria barrelled down the course to win gold on Tuesday.

Karl beat Tim Mastnak from Slovenia in the final race by 0.82 seconds, while Vic Wild from the Russian Olympic Committee took bronze.

None of the medallists from the 2018 Games made it onto the podium in Tuesday's final, with South Korea's favourite Lee Sang-ho and Nevin Galmarini from Switzerland washing out earlier in the day's final races.

Zan Kosir from Slovenia, who won bronze in Pyeongchang and Sochi, said he spent a total of 11 days in quarantine after testing positive in Beijing.

The isolation period affected his mental state and prevented him from training adequately, Kosir told reporters after he failed to finish his 1/8 final race.