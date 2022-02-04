Winter Olympics: Canadian snowboarder Parrot makes comeback from cancer

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA (AFP) - When he underwent chemotherapy a few years ago, the cancer treatment left Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot "at zero per cent", but now he is going for gold at the Beijing Olympics.

Parrot said quitting snowboarding was "never an option" despite learning he had Hodgkin's lymphoma just months after winning silver in slopestyle at the Pyeongchang Games four years ago.

Instead, he used the prospect of competing in his third Olympics as "a huge motivation" to recover.

That will become a reality when the slopestyle competition kicks off on Saturday (Feb 5), a day after the Beijing Games begin.

"It was a lot of work," the 27-year-old told AFP after training in the mountain city of Zhangjiakou, where snowboarding events will be held.

"Chemotherapy puts you down at zero per cent - no more muscles, no more cardio, no more energy. I had to build all that back up."

Parrot was out of snowboarding for around six months as he underwent chemotherapy, returning to competition in late 2019.

He quickly got back into the winning habit with X Games titles in Norway and Aspen, and even finished first in the test event for the Beijing Games.

He has his sights set on gold when the competition begins for real, but he said just reaching the Games was a victory in itself.

"It was a huge motivation - I was out of snowboarding for over six months and snowboarding is my life, what I have done every day since I was nine years old," he said.

"To go back competing at the Olympics was definitely a huge motivation for me to beat cancer."

Parrot, who will also compete in Big Air, will face stiff competition for the slopestyle gold, with 2018 champion Red Gerard of the United States looking to defend his title.