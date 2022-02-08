Winter Olympics: Canada and US set stage for another gold-medal showdown

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Canada beat arch rivals the United States 4-2 on Tuesday (Feb 8) in what many forecast was a preview of the women's ice hockey gold-medal final at the Beijing Games.

The Group A preliminary-round contest mattered little in the standings with both teams having already secured spots in the knockout round but any time the two teams step onto the ice there is something on the line.

"There was no problem getting up this morning because we knew it was going to be a good one, we knew it was going to be a big one," said Canadian forward Sarah Nurse.

"Anytime we get to play the US, it's always a lot of fun, a lot on the line and definitely a lot of hostility out there."

The stakes will be considerably higher, if as expected, they meet again on Feb 17 in the final. With the reigning world champions Canada and Olympic gold medallists the United States taking the ice, the vibe inside the Wukesong Sports Centre was very different from any of the previous five days of competition.

Canada steamrolled into their first Beijing test having out scored their three opponents 29-3 while the US were only slightly less ruthless with an 18-2 scoreline.

But there was never going to be anything on Tuesday resembling the 11-1 beating Canada put on Finland or the US' 8-0 thrashing of Switzerland.

The two teams met six times in the run-up to the Beijing Olympics and three of those games were decided by a single goal.

Being outshot 14-2, Canada opened the scoring against the run of play on a goal from Brianne Jenner but the US would take the lead in the second period thanks to quick-fire goals from Dani Cameranesi and Alex Carpenter before Canada reclaimed the lead with Jenner's second before goals from Jamie Lee Rattray and Marie-Philip Poulin, via a penalty shot, sealed top spot for the victors.

Predicting a Canada and US final is not exactly going out on a limb.

If familiarity really does breed contempt then there is no better example than Canada and US women's ice hockey.

Widely regarded as one of the Olympic Games truly great rivalries the US and Canada have been going toe-to-toe on the ice for more than three decades.

Since the first world championship in 1990, the North American neighbours have owned the top of the podium with Canada winning 11 times and the US nine.