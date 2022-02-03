Winter Olympics: Beijing Games will 'change winter sports', says IOC chief Bach

BEIJING (AFP) - The Beijing Olympics will "change the scale of winter sports forever", International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said on Thursday (Feb 3), on the eve of a Games beset by concerns about human rights and Covid-19.

China's ruling Communist Party hopes the Olympics will be a soft-power triumph but they have been overshadowed by diplomatic boycotts, fears for tennis player Peng Shuai, warnings about surveillance and the environmental impact.

The Games, which launch with an opening ceremony on Friday at Beijing's "Bird's Nest" stadium and last until Feb 20, are taking place in one of the driest regions of China and rely almost entirely on man-made snow.

American snowboarder Jamie Anderson, a reigning two-time Olympic champion, said she had been scared trying out the slopestyle course and its artificially made surface, calling it "bulletproof ice".

China has little tradition of winter sports but has consistently said that staging the Olympics are part of a drive to get 300 million people in the world's most populous nation to "engage" in ski and ice pursuits.

Bach said that goal had already been exceeded.

"Today we can say: China is a winter sport country," he told an IOC meeting, adding that "everything is in place for a safe and successful Winter Olympics".

Covid in bubble

China and the IOC hope that the rancour that has clouded the build-up will be relegated to the sidelines once the action gets under way.

The sport started on Wednesday with curling and there was a smattering of masked fans at the so-called "Ice Cube", the striking venue known as the "Water Cube" when Beijing hosted the 2008 Summer Games, which was seen then as China's coming-out party on the world stage.

Women's hockey and freestyle skiing are also under way.

The Games are taking place in a vast "closed loop" bubble to thwart the coronavirus, with the nearly 3,000 athletes and tens of thousands of support staff, volunteers and media cut off from Beijing's general population.

China, where the virus emerged in late 2019, has pursued a no-nonsense zero-Covid policy nationwide and adopted the same approach to the Games, with everyone cocooned inside the bubble having daily tests and required to wear a mask at all times.

There were 55 positive Covid-19 results among Games-related personnel on Wednesday, the highest daily total so far, bringing the number since Jan 23 to 287.

Eleven people have been hospitalised with the virus but Brian McCloskey, chairman of the medical expert panel for Beijing 2022, said none were seriously ill.