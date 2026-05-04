Winning on debut would be Lucky Awesome for Tarry

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Race 1 (1,400m)

An interesting opening event.

Trainer Sean Tarry has his runners in good form.

It will not be a surprise should his One World 2YO colt (3) LUCKY AWESOME win on his debut.

(5) IMPRESSIVE is improving and had only one runner ahead of her last time when she finished second over 1,400m third-up.

(7) LIFE’S TREASURES has not been disgraced in two starts and can make the frame.

(2) GUS ON THE BUS showed improvement last time and could have more to offer.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(2) GIMMESUMLUV has been consistent without winning. She may be better over further, but would certainly not be a surprise winner.

(4) COOL REGGAE has held her form lately and can contest the finish once again.

(6) REGAL QUEEN showed improvement last time when she finished third behind Highway Heiress over this trip and could have more to offer.

(1) SAPPHIRE SUN tends to lack a strong finish but might play a minor role.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(1) DESTINY’S DREAM showed good improvement on local debut. She can go one better.

(7) SABALENKA has run well in both starts and would not be a surprise winner.

(2) BRIGITTE ANNE is consistent and could contest the finish once again.

(3) RENDEVOUS IN RIO is knocking hard at the door and a first victory should happen. But she is returning from a long break after her last-start second on Aug 30, 2025, and may need this run.

(4) ERIK’S GIRL tends to lack a finish but might play a minor role.

Race 4 (1,200m)

A competitive leg of the exotics.

Three of these runners all found one better on debut, so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

(11) SANDS OF VALHALLA, a two-year-old colt, ran a cracker on debut two weeks ago over this trip and could prove to be the best.

(7) PERIODIC TABLE did not attract any betting support on debut, but did chase home an easy winner and is one year older than that rival.

(8) CAPTAIN COOPER was slowly away on debut but did well to finish second behind the winner Sherlock Holmes. He deserves the utmost respect.

(1) HIGHWAYMAN HARRY is consistent and can also get involved with the finish yet again.

Race 5 (1,200m)

A very open leg of the exotics and it may pay to go very wide in this particular leg.

(5) DANTE’S BOND is carded to run on April 30 but does have claims in this line-up.

(13) PLUMBAGO PARK is arriving for this race after her solid win over 1,200m on April 23. She is clearly to be included in all bets.

(8) SAKETINI has shown improved form recently and is not out of it.

(10) GEOSTORM also won well over this trip on March 28 and could be involved in the finish too.

(4) TURBO POWER is not reliable but is distance-suited.

Race 6 (1,400m)

Another open handicap.

(7) PARIS FUN looked an improved filly when scoring last time over the 1,600m on Feb 21. She could double up on that, but she has had a two-month break since then.

(6) MISS NOVAX is consistent but was a disappointment last time when a well-beaten third behind Sigrid Swing.

(2) FIRE IN HER SOUL is talented but returns from a short break and will have her fitness tested.

(3) RINGA RINGA ROSES could be the pick of the three Lucky Houdalakis runners, as she has been around the mark in her last few starts. She also has jockey Craig Zackey aboard. The 3YO filly is in good form and quite capable of scoring.

Race 7 (1,400m)

The penny seems to have dropped for (7) GREENANDGOLD and she was full of running last time when she won over this distance on April 19. The Tarry-trained 3YO filly can start making inroads into her sale price and she looks to be on a fair opening mark, with improvement likely.

(8) SOUTHAMPTON and (10) EIGHT HATS have shown improved form lately and must be respected.

(2) SHIVERING LIGHT was successful on debut over 1,160m on Feb 21. She could be anything, so keep a close eye on her.



(12) KYLIE’S ANGEL is capable of doing better and has a place chance.