Winging it on the water, wingfoiling picks up in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Over the last 40 years, Felix Knick has sailed a wide range of boats including dinghies, keelboats and foiling catamarans, and competed in regattas like the world championships and transalantic races that have taken him from New York to Hamburg.

These days, the seasoned sailor has swopped his sails for wings and can be found out winging on the waters along East Coast Park and Changi Beach.

Winging, which is short for wingfoiling, is a water sport that is growing in popularity around the world. It combines elements of windsurfing, kitesurfing and foiling and the athlete – or winger – stands on a board while holding onto an inflatable wing that typically spans four to six metres square.

The board is equipped with a hydrofoil, which lifts it above the water surface, allowing the wingers to go faster.

Knick, 46, picked the sport up in 2021 and is now part of a community of over 100 wingers in Singapore.

The chartering director in a shipping company said: “It’s still a relatively new sport so it’s very much in development. When I started with equipment that were differently shaped, they were huge and very heavy.

“Now the equipment is very light, you can foil in much lighter winds. In the beginning you needed 12 to 15 knots (22.2 to 27.8kmh) of wind, we’re foiling with six knots.

“It’s good for Singapore because usually Singapore weather is light wind conditions.”

Wingers here can go as fast as 25 to 28 knots in Singapore, while experienced sailors overseas can hit 40 knots in strong winds.

The discipline is set for a larger stage in the future. Other foiling disciplines have already been included in the Olympic programme – kitefoiling and iQFoil will be making their debuts at the 2024 Paris Games.

The former requires athletes to use a kite and foilboard to navigate a course, while the latter is a format of windsurfing – unlike the former Olympic discipline RS:X, the daggerboard is replaced by a foil.

Winging was included in the 2023 World Beach Games and is set to be part of the Youth Sailing World Championships and the 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

It could find itself in the Olympic programme in the future after governing body World Sailing in 2022 recognised wingfoiling’s potential for inclusion.

In Singapore, the sport remains largely recreational and is mainly done by adults. Its popularity has grown from a handful of wingers here six years ago to over 100 now.