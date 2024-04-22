Win tickets to HSBC SVNS Singapore, autographed balls, F&B vouchers

SINGAPORE - The HSBC SVNS returns to Singapore from May 3 to 5 and fans will be able to catch some of the best rugby sevens teams in action at the National Stadium.

Held across eight cities, the series will see New Zealand returning to the Lion City to defend their Singapore title. They are grouped in Pool A with league leaders Argentina, Australia and Canada.

The Singapore leg is the seventh and final stop before the grand final in Madrid from May 31 to June 2.

The Straits Times is giving away 20 pairs of reserved tickets worth $42 each, and food and beverage vouchers worth $30, to the HSBC SVNS Singapore on May 3. Five lucky winners will also score an autographed ball and F&B vouchers worth $60.

To stand a chance of winning, all you need to do is join our contest (details below) and answer a question here https://stsub.sph.com.sg/hsbcsvns.

Twenty participants with the correct answer will be picked by ST.

The contest will start on April 22 (Monday), 6pm and close on April 28 (Sunday), 11.59pm.

Here’s how you can take part:

Answer the question in https://stsub.sph.com.sg/hsbcsvns:

Who is the men’s defending champion of the HSBC SVNS in Singapore?

A. Australia

B. New Zealand

C. Argentina

D. Fiji

Official rules

Eligibility: Contest is open to only ST subscribers residing in Singapore. Participants must be at least 18 years of age or older at the time of entering the contest.

Prizes: Each winner will receive a pair of tickets to the HSBC SVNS in Singapore and food and beverage vouchers worth $30. Five winners out of the 20 will also get an autographed ball and F&B vouchers worth $60.

Winner selection, notification and prize collection: HSBC will contact the winner directly. A confirmation e-mail will then be sent to the winner, with details on how to collect the prize. If the winner is authorising someone else to collect the prize on their behalf, he/she will have to fill in an authorisation form.

Miscellaneous: Participants must understand that they are providing their information to ST and HSBC. ST reserves the right to modify any date(s) or deadline(s) set forth in these official rules or otherwise governing the contest.