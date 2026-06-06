Win a national football federation jersey worth $115 in ST-adidas giveaway contest

SINGAPORE – Three lucky winners will each get to take home an adidas national federation football jersey as part of a giveaway organised by The Straits Times and the global sportswear brand.

Contest winners may pick a jersey of their choice from the selection available at adidas stores in Singapore, subject to availability.

Those who are keen to take part can submit their entries for the contest, which will be held from June 6 (12pm) to June 13 (6pm), by following the instructions below and on the ST sports desk’s Instagram page.

To be eligible for the prize, all participants must also agree to and fulfil the giveaway’s full terms and conditions, which are stated below.

Full terms and conditions:

1. The Straits Times-adidas Football Jersey Giveaway Contest (“Contest”) is organised by SPH Media Limited (“SPH”)

2. By participating in the Contest, participants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions set out below (“Terms”), including any amendments, which shall be final and binding in all respects.

Eligibility

3. The Contest is open to all Singapore citizens and permanent residents residing in Singapore and aged 18 years and above at the time of participation.

4. Employees of SPH and Adidas (“Sponsor”) and their affiliates and agencies, as well as the employees’ immediate family members, are not eligible to participate in the Contest.

5. SPH reserves the right to verify and determine, in its sole and absolute discretion, the eligibility of all participants to participate in the Contest. Entries that do not meet the eligibility criteria will be disqualified.

6. If at any point in time, whether or not during the Contest Period, SPH determines that a participant has breached the Terms, that the participant has provided false information, or that the participant does not meet the eligibility criteria for the Contest, SPH may disqualify the participant and forfeit, withhold, reclaim, or recover from the participant any prizes awarded to the participant (or the value of such prizes won).

Contest Mechanics

7. Between June 6, 2026 and June 13, 2026 (“Contest Period”), an eligible participant may enter the Contest by:

(a) Following Adidas Singapore and The Straits Times Sports social media pages on Instagram;

(b) Commenting directly on The Straits Times Sports social media page on Instagram (“Post”) with the names of three (3) national federation football jerseys under adidas.

8. At the end of the Contest Period, up to three winners who have provided the correct answer to the Post will be selected by The Straits Times.

9. Participants agree that SPH shall have the right to publish the names, comments and/or any photographs shared by the participants for publicity purposes without further reference to the participants.

Prizes

10. Each winner of the Contest will be eligible to receive an Adidas national football federation jersey (worth approximately S$115).

11. All prizes are non-transferable, non-exchangeable, and not redeemable for cash, either in part or in whole.

12. Winners will be notified by The Straits Times. SPH reserves the right to select another winner if any winner is uncontactable.

13. Winners must acknowledge receipt of the above notification within five (5) working days from the date of notification and collect the prizes in accordance with the procedure as specified in the notification, failing which the prize shall be deemed as forfeited. No extensions or variations will be entertained and SPH may deal with all unclaimed prizes in any manner deemed fit, including selecting alternate winners for the unclaimed prizes.

14. Winners may be required to produce their proof of identity and any other supporting documents for verification.

15. By collecting the prizes, the winners agree that SPH make no representations or warranties of any kind in respect of the prizes, whether implied, express or statutory, including without limitation the warranties of non-infringement of third party rights, title, merchantability, satisfactory quality or fitness for a particular purpose. The winners further agree that SPH shall not under any circumstances whatsoever be liable for any use of the prizes and the winners shall indemnify SPH against any losses or damages that SPH may suffer arising from the use of the prizes. Any dispute about the quality or condition of the prizes is to be resolved directly with the Sponsor and SPH shall not be obliged to assist or act on the winners’ behalf in communicating with the Sponsor. The Sponsor may update, modify, or change the terms and conditions of use of the prizes at any time, and SPH shall not be liable to the winners for any such update, modification, or change.

16. SPH reserve the right to publish the names and/or photographs of the winners for publicity purposes without further reference to the winners.

Intellectual Property

17. By participating in this contest, each participant warrants that their submissions are their original work and as such, is the sole and exclusive owner and rights holder of their submissions.

18. The use of or reliance on any generative AI platform in any part of the creation process of the submissions is strictly prohibited, and any participant found to be in breach of this requirement shall be immediately disqualified.

19. Each participant grants SPH the irrevocable right to use, apply, reproduce, display, broadcast, modify, summarise, adapt, sub-licence and communicate their submissions for any purpose whatsoever and at any time across all platforms including social media, websites, and marketing materials, without any payment or compensation to the participant.

20. Participants agree not to submit any content which: (a) infringes another’s intellectual property rights, moral rights or any other rights including without limitation confidentiality obligations; (b) contains material which is or which promotes activities which are illegal, offensive, discriminatory, harassing, or otherwise inappropriate; and/or (c) violates any applicable laws and regulations.

Data protection

21. By participating in the Contest, participants agree that any personal data submitted may be collected, used and/or disclosed by SPH and its affiliates (“SPH Group”) as well as their agents and authorized service providers for the purpose of administering the Contest, announcing the results of the Contest, identifying and contacting the winners of the Contest and verifying their identity, and to publicize and conduct marketing related to the Contest including featuring the participants (including the winners) across all media and platforms, and such other purposes reasonably related to the aforesaid (“Purposes”). The participants further agree to the processing of their personal data in accordance with the terms of SPH’s Personal Data Protection Notice as amended from time to time, available at https://www.sph.com.sg/tnc/pdpa/.

22. Participants hereby confirm that in respect of any third party’s personal data submitted in connection with the Contest, they have obtained such third party’s consent to the collection, use and disclosure of the third party’s personal data by SPH Group, their related corporations and affiliates as well as their agents and authorized service providers for the above Purposes.

General

23. SPH shall not be liable for any loss, damage, injury, or expense incurred by participants as a result of their participation in the Contest or the redemption and/or use of prizes.

24. SPH is not responsible for any entries not successfully completed or submitted due to a technical fault of any kind, including technical malfunctions, computer hardware or software failures, and satellite, network or server failures.

25. SPH is not responsible for any failure or delay caused by events beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to natural disasters, technical disruptions, or government regulations.

26. SPH reserves the right to amend, suspend, or cancel the Contest and/or these Terms at any time without prior notice.

27. All decisions made by SPH relating to the Contest are final and binding. No correspondence, including but not limited to queries and appeals, will be entertained.

28. If any provision in these Terms shall be unlawful, void or for any reason unenforceable, then that provision shall be deemed severable from these Terms without affecting the legality, validity and enforceability of the remaining part of that provision or of other provisions.

29. The Contest and these Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Singapore and the participants agree to submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Singapore.