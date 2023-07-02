Wilting West Indies fail to qualify for Cricket World Cup for first time

HARARE – Two-time winners West Indies will miss the 50-over Cricket World Cup for the first time after a comprehensive seven-wicket loss to Scotland in their Super Six clash at the qualification tournament in Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Scotland won the toss and elected to bat, restricting West Indies to 181 all out in 43.5 overs. Brandon McMullen was the pick of the bowlers with 3-32 in nine overs.

Scotland chased down their target with ease, reaching 185 for three in 43.3 overs as McMullen struck 69 and opener Matthew Cross was unbeaten on 74.

Scotland exacted revenge for an agonising and controversial loss by the West Indies at the previous World Cup Qualifier in 2018 which saw them miss out on the main tournament with a first one-day international win over their opponents.

West Indies have no points from their three games in the Super Six stage and cannot overhaul Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, who have six points each from their three fixtures.

Scotland’s win moves them to four points and they remain in contention with fixtures against Zimbabwe and Netherlands to come.

West Indies, who lost to Scotland in 50-over cricket for the first time, had been criticised by their own coach Daren Sammy, who said they were the worst fielding team in the qualifiers and they were poor again on Saturday.