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Crystal balls, lucky ducks and dogs will be summoned this week as the battle for the top four spots in the World Cup heats up. With the World Cup climax scheduled on July 19, The Straits Times’ David Lee and Deepanraj Ganesan pick their favourites to lift the trophy at the final whistle.

England players applaud fans after the 2-1 victory during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Miami Stadium on July 11.

SINGAPORE – Who can remember what was top of the British charts in 1966, when England last lifted the World Cup?

It was Chris Farlowe’s Out of Time.

Sixty years later, it is finally time for the Three Lions.

England are back in the World Cup semi-finals and while the football has not hit the heights of Right Said Fred’s (coincidentally also English) I’m Too Sexy, who cares?

The Lions have been effective not attractive, but at least the soundtrack has been an absolute banger.

Oasis’ Wonderwall is the anthem for this England side, and there are videos galore of the players singing along with fans, in the United States and Mexico, and all around the world including in Chijmes in Singapore, after the final whistle.

Fans of a certain vintage will recall the “Battle of Britpop” in the 1990s between indie-pop group Blur and their working-class Manchester rivals Oasis – then the two biggest bands in Britain.

Perhaps the same can be said of the English side with their chosen soundtrack – Thomas Tuchel omitted some of the more “luxury” Englishmen in creative playmakers Phil Foden and Cole Palmer, and the elegant Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Instead, the brute enforcer-like Dan Burn – surely nothing posh about this 2.01m tower – and the robust, dynamic fullback Djed Spence were called on. Decisions that have proved to be a treat so far.

And scrap is what the Three Lions have had to do to get to the semis.

Yet with all that’s been thrown at them, England have refused to look back in anger, finding a way each time through adversity.

Having failed to win a World Cup knockout game after conceding first – since the final of 1966 before this tournament – England have now done so twice in three matches.

Maybe their 10-man victory in Azteca will be coined the “Miracle in Mexico” in future, and against Norway they could have wilted in the Miami heat but stayed cool to complete a comeback.

England have achieved this while having to deal with injuries to right-backs Recce James, Tino Livramento, as well as Jarell Quansah, who was suspended for the Norway tie after the red card against Mexico.

It forced regular centre back Ezri Konsa to fill in that problematic role. Even veteran leader Jordan Henderson found enough time to be ruled out of the tournament with a freak injury.

But there is a major cause for confidence this time: Jude Bellingham, a player who has married brute with beauty. And England’s talisman has his own chart-topper too.

Hey Jude (Bellingham) by the Beatles was sung with aplomb by fans after the quarter-final win over Norway on July 11. The Real Madrid superstar, who even earned a social media tribute by the legendary British band, has hit all the right notes at this World Cup.

England’s official goal song at the tournament, played in the stadium every time they score, is Chase the Sun by Planet Funk.

And the Italian electronic band can thank Bellingham for the mass exposure in recent weeks.

The attacking midfielder has scored six times at this World Cup – joint-top for England alongside captain Harry Kane – and his goals have come at the right moments.

He scored twice as the Three Lions came from behind to end Norway’s historic run with a 2-1 win after extra-time, and netted a double in the memorable 3-2 win over Mexico in the last 16.

Can the Argentine midfield and defence stop Bellingham and England in their tracks?

In this form, it is difficult to imagine so. France with their superstar attacking cast and Spain have looked worthy favourites, but have they had to deal with setbacks? Have the prettiest team always won the World Cup?

Captain Kane has predicted England “have another level we can reach”.

Key to them finding solutions for various problems are Bellingham, Kane, as well as the man in the dugout.

Tuchel looks like a hitmaker so far and he has certainly got a tune out of this team.

His tactical intelligence and adaptability have shone at this tournament, along with his in-game tweaks.

And he has already created a chart-topper of his own, having produced a Champions League title with Chelsea back in the 2020-21 season.

He can be the difference between England going home empty-handed again, and football coming home.

Will England find sweet success, like their other theme song, Neil Diamond’s 1969 hit Sweet Caroline about a blossoming romance healing past hurts?

Fans can take heart in the outcome of the Britpop battle in 1995, when Blur topped the charts, but Oasis won the long-term war.

Either way, the winner was English.

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